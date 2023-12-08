The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Gilbert Phiri SC, has officially lodged an appeal against the five-month sentence handed down to Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili. The appeal comes in the wake of Kambwili’s conviction by Kasama Magistrate Senior Resident Magistrate, Samson Mumba, for violating Section 70(1) of the Penal Code by expressing or showing hatred, ridicule, or contempt for persons based on their name or place of origin.

Dr. Kambwili, a prominent figure in Zambian politics, swiftly appealed against both the conviction and the sentence following the Kasama Magistrate’s ruling.

In a surprising turn of events, the DPP, alongside the appeal, filed a cross-appeal requesting a higher sentence for Kambwili. This move has added a layer of complexity to the legal proceedings, raising eyebrows among various stakeholders.

The DPP, in a Notice of Appeal against Sentence, emphasized the desire to be personally present during the appeal hearing in Kasama.

However, the conviction of Dr. Kambwili has sparked criticism from several quarters, with accusations of selective prosecution echoing through public discourse. Critics point to instances where individuals, such as Bumba Malambo and Minister of Education, Douglas Siakalima, have made strong tribal remarks without facing legal consequences.