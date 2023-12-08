Rescue workers in Chingola successfully pulled a survivor from the debris of the collapsed Senseli Mine in Chingola, nearly a week after the devastating landslide trapped numerous miners. The survivor, identified as Mwanshe Mukoko, is currently undergoing treatment at Nchanga South Hospital in Chingola.

Mukoko, aged 49 and a resident of Chingola Township, shared his harrowing ordeal from his hospital bed, describing the five days he spent struggling for survival in the collapsed slug mine pit. The rescue team managed to reach him, offering a glimmer of hope amid the ongoing search and rescue operation coordinated by the government.

The operation has faced numerous challenges.The unfavorable weather conditions, soft ground, and continuous rain have added complexity to the operation with only one person so far been rescued alive while 2 bodies have been retrieved.

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit reported that the search and rescue team has been working tirelessly around the clock since the accident occurred, with the aim of retrieving all trapped miners. The collaboration involves various stakeholders, including government agencies, military personnel, and representatives from large-scale mining companies.

The Chingola mine accident occurred on December 1, inundating the open-pit copper mine and trapping a significant number of miners who were reportedly working without proper permits. Conflicting reports about the exact number of trapped miners have surfaced, with government officials estimating over 30 individuals, while the district commissioner mentioned at least 36.

Illegal mining is suspected to be a contributing factor to the accident, as artisanal miners are known to enter mines without the knowledge of the owners. Authorities are focused on the rescue operation, prioritizing the safety and well-being of those trapped underground.

President Hakainde Hichilema visited the site on Tuesday, expressing hope for survivors. He emphasized the commitment to saving lives, stating, Here there is no illegal miner. Our job is to take our people out of the pit,” he said. “Our commitment is to do everything to save the lives that are down there.”