President Hakainde Hichilema has assured the nation that the government will persist in the ongoing efforts to retrieve the remaining trapped miners at Sensele Open Pit Mine in Chingola. However, he emphasized that areas with potential risks would be assessed with utmost care to ensure the safety of rescue operations.

Addressing the public during the Mass burial for nine of the Sensele Mine accident victims at Chingola Town cemetery, President Hichilema expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic incident. Describing it as unfortunate, he pledged that the government would prioritize safety in mining operations to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

“The government will not abandon the ongoing search to retrieve the remaining trapped miners at Sensele Open Pit Mine. We understand the gravity of the situation, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to bring this operation to a conclusion,” President Hichilema stated.

Acknowledging the challenges and risks involved in the rescue mission, the President assured the public that every effort would be made to ensure the safety of both the rescue team and the trapped miners. The tragedy at Sensele Mine has prompted a thorough review of safety protocols in mining operations across the country.

Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo expressed gratitude to the family members for their cooperation with the government during this challenging period. He acknowledged the collective effort to support and comfort one another in the face of tragedy.

Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe reiterated the government’s commitment to exhaust all possible measures to conclude the search and rescue operations. The collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including the mining community, have been instrumental in the ongoing mission.

Chingola Member of Parliament Chipoka Mulenga pledged to adhere to the Presidential directive of providing an additional K10,000 to each bereaved family affected by the Sensele Mine accident. The government’s support aims to alleviate the financial burden on the affected families during this difficult time.