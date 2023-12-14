Three people are reportedly battling for their lives in Mambwe District Hospital following a road traffic accident involving a recently procured Zambia Police Service Toyota Land cruiser vehicle under the Constituency Development Fund.

In an interview with ZANIS, Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri who confirmed the development described the incidence the third in a row as unfortunate.

Mr. Phiri who is also Malambo Constituency law maker, said it was unfortunate that the district has continued to record road carnages with loss of lives in some cases.

“Three vehicles including road maintenance equipment have been involved in road traffic accidents in Mambwe so far which were procured at a huge cost under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF),” he said.

Mr. Phiri also lamented that lives were being lost due to road traffic accidents and called for the need intensity road patrols by police in order to curb accidents in the district.

“I honestly do not understand what is happening. Barely a month ago, a truck meant for road works procured through the CDF was involved in an accident and an employee of Mambwe Town Council lost his life.

“The grader was also involved in an accident that killed a cyclist, and now the land cruiser meant for the Zambia Police has been involved in an accident,” he said.

Government recently procured 156 Zambia Police Service vehicles under CDF and where handed over to the respective constituencies by President Hakainde Hichilema.