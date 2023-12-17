Defending champions Power Dynamos have thumped Mighty Mufulira Wanderers away at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira to post their first win in four matches.
Power overcame Mighty 3-1 in the round 16 fixture of the FAZ Super Division on Saturday to recover from a win-less run.
The two teams went to the break with a 1-1 tie after Mighty’s Owen Mwamba canceled Kondwani Chiboni’s early goals for the visitors.
Forward Frederick Mulambia and Skipper Godfrey Ngwenya sealed the win with a goal each in the 48th and 79th minutes respectively.
Power have moved to 25 points, seven behind leaders Zesco United.
Meanwhile, Zesco opened a five point lead at the top of the table after beating bottom side Trident 3-2 away at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.
Zesco moved to 32 points, five ahead of now second placed Nkwazi, who edged Prison Leopards 1-0 away in Kabwe.
Trident have 10 points from sixteen matches played.
Red Arrows dropped from second to fourth place following a 2-1 home defeat to Green Eagles in Lusaka.
Arrows remained on 26 points after playing 16 matches.
FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 16
Forest Rangers 2-0 Green Buffaloes
FC MUZA 1-0 Kansanshi Dynamos
Mufulira Wanderers 1-3 Power Dynamos
NAPSA Stars 0-0 Konkola Blades
Prison Leopards 0-1 Nkwazi
Red Arrows 1-2 Green Eagles
Trident FC 2-3 ZESCO United
Sunday, 17 December 2023
Mutondo Stars VS ZANACO
Nkana Vs Kabwe Warriors