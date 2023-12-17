Defending champions Power Dynamos have thumped Mighty Mufulira Wanderers away at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira to post their first win in four matches.

Power overcame Mighty 3-1 in the round 16 fixture of the FAZ Super Division on Saturday to recover from a win-less run.

The two teams went to the break with a 1-1 tie after Mighty’s Owen Mwamba canceled Kondwani Chiboni’s early goals for the visitors.

Forward Frederick Mulambia and Skipper Godfrey Ngwenya sealed the win with a goal each in the 48th and 79th minutes respectively.

Power have moved to 25 points, seven behind leaders Zesco United.

Meanwhile, Zesco opened a five point lead at the top of the table after beating bottom side Trident 3-2 away at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Zesco moved to 32 points, five ahead of now second placed Nkwazi, who edged Prison Leopards 1-0 away in Kabwe.

Trident have 10 points from sixteen matches played.

Red Arrows dropped from second to fourth place following a 2-1 home defeat to Green Eagles in Lusaka.

Arrows remained on 26 points after playing 16 matches.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 16

Forest Rangers 2-0 Green Buffaloes

FC MUZA 1-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Mufulira Wanderers 1-3 Power Dynamos

NAPSA Stars 0-0 Konkola Blades

Prison Leopards 0-1 Nkwazi

Red Arrows 1-2 Green Eagles

Trident FC 2-3 ZESCO United

Sunday, 17 December 2023

Mutondo Stars VS ZANACO

Nkana Vs Kabwe Warriors