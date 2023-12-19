FAZ President Andrew Kamanga is appealing to soccer fans to speak positively about Chipolopolo’s aspirations ahead of next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Zambia will camp in Saudi Arabia to prepare for the AFCON where they will face Morocco, DR Congo and Tanzania in the group stage.

Writing in his weekly column, Kamanga said with good preparations Zambia can have a fruitful tournament in West Africa.

“We have every reason to believe that with good preparations we can have a fruitful tournament,” Kamanga wrote.

“We also appeal to the fans to speak positively into the team’s aspirations and urge them to make our nation proud. We have consolidated our engagements with the government over the preparations for the AFCON and hope that all the logistics will be on point,” he stated.

The FAZ Chief confirmed that Zambia will play friendly matches before the Africa Cup.

Zambia is returning to the AFCON for the first time since 2015.