In a swift and decisive move, President Hakainde Hichilema has made significant changes at the Zambia Air Force. The President, in accordance with Article 270 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, has terminated the appointment of Lieutenant General Collin Barry as Zambia Air Force Commander.

The President expressed gratitude for Lieutenant General Barry’s service to the Government of the Republic of Zambia and extended best wishes for his future endeavors.

Taking charge immediately is Major General Oscar Nyoni, who has been appointed as the new Zambia Air Force Commander. President Hichilema, exercising the powers vested in him by Section 165 (1) of the Defence Act, Chapter 106 of the Laws of Zambia and Article 91 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, has also promoted Major General Nyoni to the substantive rank of Lieutenant General.

Concurrently, Brigadier General Arthur Kalaluka has been appointed as Zambia Air Force Deputy Commander, with a corresponding promotion to the substantive rank of Major General. These appointments and promotions are in accordance with the provisions of Article 91 (1) and Article 92 (2) (c) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

President Hichilema, during the swearing-in ceremony at State House, emphasized the importance of teamwork and efficient service delivery within the Zambia Air Force.

Addressing Lieutenant General Nyoni and Major General Kalaluka, President Hichilema stated, “Leadership is a pyramid, management is a pyramid, there should be no confusion at all, what citizens expect is teamwork. But more importantly is service to the people of Zambia, they are our bosses.”

Lt Gen Nyoni is a seasoned pilot on a wide range of transport aircraft including the MA-60, BE1900 D and the Y-12. He has held several appointments in his 35 years of military service, notable ones being Vice Chief of Operations, Air Officer Commanding Air Transport Support Command (ATSC) now Tactical Air Mobility Command (TAMCOM), Chief of Operations, Director International Sports Council and United Nations Liaison (CISIM) and his immediate past appointment Deputy Zambia Air Force Commander and Chief of Air Staff (COAIRS).

He has a Master’s of Science Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University of India among other military and academic qualifications.

Major Gen Kalaluka is a seasoned fighter pilot and Qualified Flying Instructor who has held several appointments among them Director Foreign Training, Vice Chief of Training, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Air Defence Command and Chief of Operations.