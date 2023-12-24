A 60 -year- old woman of Chiyalusha village in Nchute Ward of Chongwe District of Lusaka Province, has been burnt to death after the house she was sleeping in unexpectedly caught fire.

Confirming the incidence in statement, Zambia Police service Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga today identified the deceased who was burnt beyond recognition as Catherine Shanyinde.

Mr. Hamoonga stated that the incident occurred between 20th December around 22:00 hours and 21st December around 08:00 hours.

He said the inferno is alleged to have been caused by a brazier which was found in the bedroom.

Mr. Hamoonga further added that police have since instituted investigations into the matter and the body of the deceased has been buried.