The government is on the verge of making a crucial decision regarding the potential mining of Sugilite at the Muombe mine in Chembe District, located in the Luapula Province. Luapula Province Minister Njavwa Simutowe revealed that the decision awaits the completion of final testing at the mine to determine the quantity of Sugilite available before mining activities can commence.

Speaking during an inspection visit with the Provincial Joint Operations Committee to oversee activities at the mine, Minister Simutowe provided insight into the current status of the testing process. He clarified that two separate tests have already been conducted, with a third and final examination underway. The government will base its decision on the findings of this comprehensive analysis.

“The government can only make a decision once a final report indicating the quantity of the mineral at Muombe is out,” Minister Simutowe emphasized.

Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Mighty Mumba echoed the sentiments of Minister Simutowe, urging residents to remain patient as the government awaits the conclusive report on the mine. Mr. Mumba assured the public that no illegal mining activities are taking place at Muombe. He highlighted that the testing is being conducted by geologists from the Ministry of Mines and Bayern, emphasizing the government’s commitment to a thorough and legal evaluation process.

“The government is committed to ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to determine the potential of the Muombe mine. We appreciate the cooperation of Chief Kalasa Lukangaba throughout this testing process,” Permanent Secretary Mumba stated.