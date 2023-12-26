Minister of Defence Ambrose Lufuma has expressed gratitude to the Maina- Soko military hospital management for the delivery of quality health service to the public.

Mr. Lufuma says he appreciates the hard work and dedication to duty by the medical staff at the health facility going by the notable and major surgical operations conducted at the facility that would only be done outside the country.

The minister said this during his visit to the facility where also he interacted with patients and presented them with Christmas Hampers.

“We never used to conduct major operations in Zambia such as brain surgeries but today all these operations are successfully conducted at Maina Soko Military Hospital,” he explained.

He encouraged the general public to freely interact with Facility adding that the military is not isolated from the rest of the community but is an active participant and contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Products ( GDP).

“As Defence Forces we are into agriculture and other sectors that contribute to the economy of the country and therefore, we are encouraging the public to emulate the hard work demonstrated by the defence forces,” he encouraged.

Maina Soko Military Hospital Commandant Brigadier General Dr. Levy Muchemwe assured the minister that his facility is faring well in terms of operations.

Meanwhile, Maina Soko Military Hospital Administrator Colonel Violet Chimanda appreciated the visit the Minister of Defence especially on Christmas Day.