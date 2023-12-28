Lusaka High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa has been suspended with immediate effect by President Hakainde Hichilema. The decision to suspend Judge Katanekwa follows a recommendation by the Judicial Complaints Commission, and the President has exercised his authority in accordance with Article 144, Sub-article three of the Constitution.

The suspension was confirmed in a statement released by State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka. President Hichilema has taken this action based on the findings and recommendation of the Judicial Complaints Commission, aligning with constitutional provisions.

The decision to suspend a High Court Judge underscores the government’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the judiciary and ensuring accountability within the legal system. The specifics leading to Judge Katanekwa’s suspension have not been disclosed at this time.