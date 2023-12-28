A devastating accident occurred at the Kabamba area between 09:00 and 10:00 hours on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, resulting in the immediate death of thirteen individuals, with an additional thirty-nine sustaining various injuries. The tragic incident unfolded when a Nakonde-bound bus collided with a Tanzanian truck in the Central Province of Zambia.

Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe revealed that of the confirmed eleven deceased, nine were male, and two were female. The collision transpired when the truck driver attempted an overtaking maneuver, leading to a fatal collision with the oncoming bus.

In swift response, the government activated emergency measures, facilitating the evacuation of the thirty-nine injured victims from Serenje District Hospital to Kabwe Central Hospital for specialized treatment.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of more than thirteen citizens, President Hakainde Hichilema extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He urged strength during this challenging period and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured currently undergoing treatment.

The President emphasized the importance of heightened vigilance among motorists and law enforcement agencies, particularly during the festive season, to avert such tragic incidents.

This tragic collision serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the imperative for collective efforts in ensuring road safety.