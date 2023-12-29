Zambia Breweries is concerned with alcohol abuse among members of the public across the country.

Zambian Breweries’ Better World Manager, Bridget Banda says the company is aware of the health and social risks associated with alcohol abuse and has embarked on a campaign to sensitize people.

Ms Banda said in order to ensure a wide outreach of the sensitization, Zambia breweries has partnered with the Lusaka City Council’s Public Health department and the Lusaka City Council’s Junior Council to help curb irresponsible drinking of alcohol among members of the public.

She said the campaign is called the Cheers 2 Tomorrow Campaign and it is a community-focused initiative aimed at promoting responsible alcohol consumption among young adults and legal drinking-age individuals.

Ms Banda said the joint pressure groups have also engaged Matero and Chunga Secondary Schools in order to promote positive behaviours in schools and discourage detrimental choices among the young individuals.

She noted that the campaign has already been rolled out through roadshows and market activations in Kanyama and Chibolya.

Ms Banda said Zambia Breweries and the Lusaka City Council have a Memorandum of Understanding in places meant to promote smart drinking in the communities.

“The joint collaboration in the fight against alcohol signifies a commitment to corporate responsibility and community well-being,’’ Ms. Banda

And Lusaka City Council Assistant Public Relations Manager, Nyambe Bulumba said that the group will conduct door-to-door campaigns and roadshows around Lusaka to deliver messages against alcohol abuse.

He said that young people need to be empowered with the necessary information and knowledge on the vice.Mwembeshi ward Junior Councillor, Innocent Sikwibele thanked Zambia Breweries for the support.

‘’It is great that Zambian Breweries and the Lusaka City Council are willing to work with us as a Junior Council on the fight against alcohol abuse”.