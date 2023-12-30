The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has officially announced the lifting of the ban on Mr. Simataa Simataa, the former FAZ president, following a thorough review by the Ethics Committee. The ban, imposed in April 2018, has been revoked, allowing Mr. Simataa to actively participate in football activities.

Reuben Kamanga, the General Secretary of FAZ, shared the decision of the Ethics Committee in a statement, highlighting the committee’s adherence to established standard principles and a comprehensive review of all circumstances surrounding the matter.

“Given all the circumstances surrounding this matter, the Ethics Committee guided by established standard principles of comfortable satisfaction and personal conviction of the panel forthwith lifts the life ban sanction imposed on Mr. Simataa Simataa,” the statement reads.

The life ban, initially issued for breaching the FAZ Ethics Code, particularly Article 13 (3) of the 2012 FIFA Code of Ethics, has been rescinded, granting Mr. Simataa the freedom to engage in football-related activities.

Reuben Kamanga welcomed Mr. Simataa back to the football community, expressing FAZ’s best wishes for his future endeavors. Kamanga acknowledged that football could benefit significantly from Mr. Simataa’s vast experience.

“We welcome Mr. Simataa back to football and wish him all the best. Football can still gain a lot from his vast experience,” Kamanga stated.

In response to the decision, Simataa expressed gratitude to FAZ for the reconsideration of his ban.

“I would like to thank the FAZ for being magnanimous enough to review their own decision even as per FIFA requirements of the FIFA Ethics Code. They have done a good thing,” Simataa remarked.

He further extended his appreciation to friends who stood by him during this period, emphasizing the need for unity and collective progress within the football community.

“I would like to thank all my friends who have stood by me all this time; I just want to say let us move on, let us go ahead. Football is for all of us,” Simataa concluded.