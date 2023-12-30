In response to safety concerns, the government, through Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo, has issued a ban on small-scale mining activities at the Sensele Open Pit mine. This decision comes following recent accidents at the mine, prompting the need for heightened security measures and evaluation of mining operations.

Minister Matambo announced the ban during a media briefing held in Chingola, emphasizing that the government has taken steps to secure the pit, and no mining activities will be permitted inside or outside the designated area. To enforce compliance, police officers have been deployed to monitor activities and ensure the safety of the mine.

During the briefing, Minister Matambo revealed that the rescue operation at Sensele Mine has been scaled back due to heavy rains and the unsafe conditions within the mine. The government aims to minimize risks during adverse weather conditions, prioritizing the safety of rescue teams and potential hazards to miners.

Addressing the families of the remaining missing miners at Sensele, Minister Matambo assured them that full-scale rescue operations would resume once the weather conditions improve. The decision to temporarily halt the operation is a precautionary measure to avoid further accidents and protect the well-being of all involved.

Chingola District Administrative Officer Stephen Monze provided an update on the families of the missing miners, indicating that 67 families have come forward, claiming to have relatives among the remaining missing miners at Sensele. The government remains committed to ensuring transparency and communication with the affected families as the situation unfolds.