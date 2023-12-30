Zambia commemorated the 32nd anniversary of its declaration as a Christian nation yesterday, with President Hakainde Hichilema emphasizing the pivotal role Christianity has played in shaping the nation’s values and fostering peace.

President Hichilema, joined by various churches and government officials, spoke at the commemoration held in Lusaka. He underscored the importance of Christian principles, highlighting the need for hard work, honesty, and integrity in daily lives. The president emphasized unity among Christians, rejecting divisions that could hinder harmonious coexistence.

“Zambia is and shall remain a Christian nation that will operate on Christian principles,” President Hichilema stated during the commemoration, reiterating the commitment to uphold Christian values in the country.

Reflecting on the impact of Christianity, President Hichilema attributed Zambia’s status as a peaceful country to the influence of Christian values. He called for a collective rejection of insults, particularly on social media platforms, emphasizing the importance of love and respect among citizens.

President Hichilema took the opportunity to clarify his government’s stance on homosexuality, stating that it goes against Christian values and African culture. He affirmed the government’s commitment to upholding Christian principles in national policies.

In his homily, Bishop Billy Mfula of Jesus Anointed Ministries reflected on the covenant made with God 32 years ago by Second President Frederick Chiluba. Bishop Mfula expressed confidence that Zambia, through this covenant, would overcome various challenges, including economic issues.

The commemoration served as a moment for Zambians to reflect on their treatment of one another and to renew the commitment to Christian values that have been integral to the nation’s identity.

As Zambia marks another year as a Christian nation, the call for unity, love, and adherence to Christian principles remains at the forefront of the national narrative.