In a significant development, South Africa has taken the initiative to file a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the nation of engaging in “genocidal acts” in the Gaza Strip. The UN court has confirmed the application, focusing on alleged violations of Israel’s obligations under the Genocide Convention.

Israel vehemently rejects the allegations, dismissing them as “baseless” and condemning South Africa for spreading a “blood libel.” The ICJ, based in The Hague, Netherlands, serves as the principal judicial organ of the UN, resolving disputes between states and providing advisory opinions on international legal matters.

Following the ICJ application, South Africa’s presidency released a statement expressing the country’s obligation to prevent genocide. The statement highlighted grave concerns about civilian suffering in Gaza due to what it termed the “indiscriminate use of force” and “forcible removal of inhabitants” by Israel.

The 84-page document submitted to the ICJ contends that the “acts and omissions by Israel” are “genocidal in character” with the intention of destroying a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial, and ethnical group. South Africa seeks a hearing next week and requests “provisional measures,” including the cessation of all Israeli military activities in Gaza.

In response, Israel’s foreign affairs ministry spokesperson, Lior Haiat, denounced South Africa’s claim, labeling it as a “despicable and contemptuous exploitation of the Court.” He accused South Africa of cooperating with a terrorist organization, referring to Hamas, and emphasized Israel’s commitment to international law.

“Israel is committed to international law and acts in accordance with it, and directs its military efforts only against the Hamas terrorist organization and the other terrorist organizations cooperating with Hamas,” Mr Haiat said.

“Israel has made it clear that the residents of the Gaza Strip are not the enemy, and is making every effort to limit harm to the non-involved and to allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip.”