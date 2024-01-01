President Hakainde Hichilema, known for his commitment to hard work and hands-on leadership, demonstrated his dedication to the agricultural sector by personally overseeing the vaccination of animals at his Choma ranch in Southern Zambia. This act not only reflects the President’s long-standing involvement in farming but also underscores the importance of agricultural practices in the country.

The President, accompanied by his team, took time during the holiday season to engage in the vaccination process, emphasizing the value of hands-on efforts in the agricultural sector. The Choma ranch has been operational for over two decades, and President Hichilema, as a longstanding farmer, continues to promote a culture of hard work and self-reliance among Zambians.

In a statement, President Hichilema acknowledged the diligent work ethic of Zambians, emphasizing the aversion to dependency on free resources. He expressed his commitment to fostering and promoting this hardworking culture during his tenure in public office.

“As we spend our holidays at the farms, let’s keep pushing. Zambians are very hardworking, and we value their detest of free things. This is the culture we intend to promote while in public office,” President Hichilema stated.

The President’s hands-on approach to farming aligns with his vision for a prosperous and self-sufficient Zambia. By actively participating in agricultural activities, he seeks to inspire citizens to take an active role in their respective endeavors.

President Hichilema concluded the statement by extending his blessings to all citizens, wishing them a prosperous 2024 as they diligently pursue their individual aspirations.