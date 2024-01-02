Kitwe District on the Copperbelt Province has recorded a suspected Cholera case.

The 20 year old male victim is reported to have travelled from Lusaka.

Kitwe Teaching Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent, Seke Kazuma, disclosed the development to ZANIS in Kitwe today and indicated that the patient is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Dr Kazuma, however stated that tests are being conducted to establish if it is a positive cholera case.

“Yes we have received a suspected cholera case. The victim travelled from Lusaka, we are currently treating the victim under isolation and once we confirm that it’s a positive cholera case, we will transfer him to the cholera treatment centre,” he said.

Dr Kazuma has since urged Kitwe residents to be on high alert and avoid practices that trigger the spread of the disease.

He further urged people to adhere to cholera preventive measures that include drinking boiled or chlorinated water, eating well prepared food and to avoid eating food sold on the street.

And Kitwe District Commissioner, Lawrence Mwanza has assured Kitwe residents that Nkana Water and Sewerage Company will improve water supply in view of the suspected cholera case.

Mr Mwanza also urged members of the public to avoid drinking water from shallow wells and unclean sources.

“I know that water is critical in the prevention of cholera, as such, we will ensure that Nkana Water is on top of things and improve in terms of water supply,” he assured.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwanza has donated Christmas hampers to four New Year babies at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.The babies are two males and two females.

Mr Mwanza was happy with the cleanliness at the health facility and the self-motivation exhibited by members of staff.

He earlier toured the Luangwa Male ward to console the patients and assured that government will soon work on the road network at the hospital entrance, which is in a bad state.