Green Eagles’ Ivorian forward Freddy Michael says he can score up to 30 goals in the 2023/24 FAZ Super Division season.

Michael is leading the scorers list with 14 goals after 18 matches while his closest rival Andrew Phiri of FC Muza is six goals behind.

The forward scored twice when his side Green Eagles beat Mutondo Stars 2-1 away in Ndola at the weekend.

In an interview, Michael said he was enjoying his scoring form at Green Eagles.

“I can’t say much, I am enjoying my form and I am very happy. I am grateful that I am scoring those goals for the team. I keep on working and we will see what will happen in the next match,” Michael said.

The forward has told Radio Icengelo Sports that he wants Eagles qualify for CAF club games.

“Scoring wise I am happy with the way the season is progressing but as a team we wanted to play ABSA but we did not qualify so we are looking for another option to qualify for continental,” Michael said.

He was reluctant to talk about the number of goals he is eying this season.

“I can’t say how many goals I will score this season because I am taking game by game but I am sure if I score in every game I am sure I am going up to 30, 25 or something like that but I am focusing on each game,” he said.

Michael is looking forward to Saturday’s home match against Konkola Blades.

“We are going to take the game as it comes. We are going to play, enjoy the football and see the result at the end. We are going to give our best,” he said.

Meanwhile, sixth placed Eagles have 29 points, eight points ahead of 13th placed Konkola going into this weekend’s week 19 matches.