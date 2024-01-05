In response to a surge in cholera cases, the government has designated Lusaka’s National Heroes Stadium as a Cholera Centre. Health Minister Sylvia Masebo confirmed the decision, stating that the facility is fully equipped and operational after the deployment of health workers and volunteers.

Minister Masebo revealed that the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) and the Ministry of Water and Sanitation have been actively engaged to provide additional support in controlling the escalating situation.

Speaking to journalists after conducting a Cholera sensitization outreach in Mandevu and Matero Constituencies, Minister Masebo urged residents to implement precautionary measures to curb the spread of the disease.

During her visit to Matero Level One Hospital, where cholera patients are currently receiving treatment, Minister Masebo inspected the facilities and interacted with healthcare professionals managing the cases.

Kennedy Lishimpi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, disclosed that of the newly recorded cases, 273 are in Lusaka alone. The government remains committed to addressing the cholera outbreak swiftly and efficiently, mobilizing resources and collaborating with relevant agencies to curb the spread of the disease and ensure the well-being of the affected communities.