The Public Protector, Mrs. Caroline Sokoni, has voiced deep concern over the growing instances of unlawful impounding of motor vehicles by some traffic police officers. Mrs. Sokoni notes that this practice has escalated, even in cases where the offense committed does not warrant vehicle impoundment under the law.

Expressing her observations, Mrs. Sokoni emphasized that the majority of the public is law-abiding and willing to pay fines, contributing to government revenue. However, she highlighted a disturbing trend where certain traffic police officers resort to impounding vehicles as a means to solicit bribes from affected motorists.

The Public Protector underscores the detrimental impact of such actions on the government’s fight against maladministration and corruption, asserting that law enforcement officers should not be contributing to the flourishing of these vices.

In her capacity as the head of an institution mandated to ensure adherence to processes and procedures in public institutions, Mrs. Sokoni asserted that the Office of the Public Protector will not tolerate deviations from laid-down procedures by a few officers within the Traffic Department. Such deviations tarnish the image of the Zambia Police Service.

Mrs. Sokoni issued a call to Zambia Police Service Traffic Officers to uphold professionalism, avoid procedural improprieties, and execute their duties without unjustly impounding vehicles or victimizing the public.

Furthermore, the Public Protector appealed to members of the public who have fallen victim to questionable vehicle impoundments to collect the name and service number of police officers, as well as the police station managing the roadblock. They are encouraged to report such incidents to the Office of the Public Protector or the Police Public Complaints Commission.

Mrs. Sokoni concluded by reiterating the importance of maintaining the integrity of law enforcement agencies and fostering trust between the public and the police force. The Office of the Public Protector stands firm in its commitment to upholding justice, transparency, and accountability in public institutions.