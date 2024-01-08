Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has revealed a concerning trend in Zambia’s cholera outbreak, stating that eighty percent of recorded deaths are attributed to patients reporting to health facilities at a late stage. In response to this alarming statistic, Minister Masebo urged the public to promptly report any suspected cases of diarrhea to their nearest health facilities to prevent further fatalities.

During a press briefing at the National Heroes Stadium, Minister Masebo disclosed that the government is collaborating with various stakeholders, including military wings, to address the cholera outbreak comprehensively. In the past 24 hours, the country has witnessed a significant spike in cases, with 567 new infections and 27 reported deaths.

Of the 27 fatalities, 26 occurred in Lusaka, while one was reported in Kabwe. Minister Masebo emphasized the urgency of reporting and early intervention, highlighting that delayed access to health facilities has been a critical factor in the high mortality rate.

On a slightly positive note, Mrs. Masebo announced that 350 cholera patients have been discharged from the National Heroes Stadium, which serves as the primary cholera treatment center in Lusaka. The minister reiterated the importance of early reporting, swift intervention, and collaboration between the public and health authorities to contain and mitigate the impact of the cholera outbreak.