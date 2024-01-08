The Rural Electrification Authority (REA) has initiated the electrification project for Meheba Refugee Settlement and its surrounding areas in Kalumbila District, North Western Province, marking a significant step toward modernizing the area that has been without power since its establishment in 1970.

REA Western Regional Manager Moonga Muungo revealed that the project, estimated at over K9.9 million, has contracted Kailjee Construction Zambia Limited for the first phase. The initial contract involves installing 33KV overhead lines covering a distance of 11.44 kilometers and 400 volts overhead lines along a stretch of 10.9 kilometers.

Mr. Muungo disclosed that the contracted company has already commenced the line route survey, marking the beginning of the electrification process. The entire project is expected to take approximately 252 days, with a targeted completion date set for July 12, 2024.

Areas set to benefit from the electrification initiative include Kananga, Meheba A and B, and Jangaimo, all contributing to the government’s commitment to modernize the settlement for the approximately 34,000 residents.

Meheba Refugee Settlement, a vital area accommodating individuals of concern since 1970, has been relying solely on generators due to the lack of a sustainable power source. The electrification project aims to address this longstanding challenge, bringing essential infrastructure and improved living conditions to the residents.

The electrification efforts align with broader national goals to enhance access to electricity in various regions, contributing to the overall development and well-being of communities across Zambia.