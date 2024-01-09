In an effort to combat the spread of cholera, the government has disbursed 36 million Kwacha to improve water supply in peri-urban regions. The allocated funds are designated for the completion and installation of water tanks and projects in Kanyama, Garden House, and Chawama Compounds.

Water Development Minister Mike Mposha confirmed that the 12 water kiosks in Kanyama Compound, established under the 2017 emergency water project, are now operational. Additionally, Mr. Mposha assured that the ongoing water project in Garden House would be finalized.

The provision of free water aligns with the Presidential directive to discourage the use of shallow wells, promoting safer water sources. Jilly Chiyombwe, Managing Director of Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company, stated that water tanks are being refilled multiple times daily to meet the demand.