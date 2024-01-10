Zambia senior men’s National team Head Coach Avram Grant has expressed happiness with the performance of the Chipolopolo boys in a friendly match played yesterday against the indomitable lions of Cameroon.

Grant says the game was very tough but the boys showed resilience and fighting spirit, which gave Cameroon a tough run.

Grant in a post-match interview said with only less than a week before Zambia plays their opening game against Congo DRC, the team has intensified training and hopes to play more friendlies.

He has commended physical trainer Jamie Lawrence for the effort put in to ensure that the team is physically strong and fit as witnessed from yesterday’s encounter against Cameroon.

Grant said the team has a pool of good players who have displayed commitment and discipline and are ready to give everything for their country

The Chipolopolo boss has admitted that Zambia is in a tough group but the aim is to progress from group stage because football is played on the pitch.

And Chipolopolo forward Patson Daka said it was an important game for the Chipolopolo in order for them to assess the level at which they are at.

Daka who is also England based Leicester city striker said the game played yesterday has given direction in which areas need improvement as a team.

He said he does not expect the tournament to be a walk in the park as every team who has qualified to the tournament is good but the Chipolopolo will assure fans of a spirited performance.