Zambia Senior Men’s National Team Head Coach Avram Grant has expressed happiness with the performance of the Chipolopolo boys in a friendly match played on Tuesday against the indomitable lions of Cameroon.

In a post-match interview, Grant said the game was very tough but the boys showed resilience and fighting spirit, which gave Cameroon a tough run.

Grant stated that with only less than a week before Zambia plays their opening game against Congo DR, the team has intensified training and hopes to play more friendlies.

He commended physical trainer Jamie Lawrence for the effort put in to ensure the team is physically strong and fit as witnessed from Tuesday’s encounter against Cameroon.

Grant disclosed that the team has a pool of good players who have displayed commitment and discipline and are ready to give everything for their country.

The Chipolopolo boss admitted that Zambia is in a tough group but the aim is to progress from group stage because football is played on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo forward Patson Daka said the friendly match against Cameroon was an important game for the Chipolopolo in order for them to assess the level at which they are at.

Daka who is also England based Leicester City striker said the game played yesterday has given direction in which areas need improvement as a team.

He noted that he does not expect the tournament to be a walk in the park as every team who has qualified to the tournament is good but the Chipolopolo will assure to give fans a spirited performance.