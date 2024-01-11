In a commendable gesture of recognition for their dedication and commitment during the cholera outbreak, President Hakainde Hichilema has extended permanent employment offers to two female volunteer nurses serving at the National Cholera Centre at Lusaka’s Heroes Stadium.
During his visit to the Cholera Centre, President Hichilema expressed appreciation for the selfless service of Mary Mwanza, 54, and Christine Tembo, 29. Despite the option to stay at home and lament unemployment, the two nurses chose to respond to the disaster by volunteering at the frontline of the cholera response.
President Hichilema acknowledged their commitment to duty and, as a testament to their exemplary service, offered both Mary Mwanza and Christine Tembo permanent employment in the civil service. The President’s decision underscores the value placed on the dedication of individuals contributing to the nation’s well-being during challenging times.
Mary Mwanza, a former marketeer, expressed her gratitude to President Hichilema for the unexpected job offer. She took the opportunity to encourage young people to stay focused in life, emphasizing the importance of responding positively to crises.
In a similar sentiment, Christine Tembo echoed the appreciation for the President’s gesture, emphasizing the need for citizens to remain focused and dedicated in their endeavors.
During the visit to Heroes Stadium, President Hichilema urged fellow Zambians to take decisive action in the collective effort to eradicate cholera. Acknowledging that some government measures might be challenging, he stressed their necessity for disease eradication.
President Hichilema conveyed sincere condolences to families who have lost loved ones to the cholera pandemic and extended goodwill wishes for a quick recovery to patients admitted across the country. He paid tribute to frontline health personnel for their tireless and courageous efforts in saving lives.
Expressing gratitude, the President also acknowledged the support of various local and international partners joining forces to combat cholera. He emphasized the importance of maintaining good hygiene practices at the personal and household levels and called for collective cooperation in the ongoing fight against cholera.
President Hakainde Hichilema urged citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate in the battle against cholera, emphasizing the severity and lethality of the disease.
The problem with such Presidential gestures is that they have no regard for regulations and therefore puts technocrats in an awkward position. Government can’t employ somebody older than 45yrs unless on a short contract or as classified daily employee. So the decision to offer a permanent job to a 54yrs old nurse will make it difficult for the technocrats on how to deal with it, especially that it’s a presidential directive. Rule of law entails that we all stick to our lanes. Suppose on interview it’s discovered that the two don’t have the necessary competences to deserve employment?
A company or government has structures which guide on which jobs are related to the business and by how many employees. You don’t just wake up and start employing anyhow. The technocrats know exactly what is required so giving jobs on impulse will frustrate their efforts to improve the performance.
A president by passing professional regulations to employ women. This is tantamount to a man taking advantage of women by giving them jobs. If hh is sleeping with them,he should employ them on his anthrax infested farm
God had you in mind while creating the middle finger.
Your face alone has always proven that you have an abnormal number of chromosomes so your stupidity is not really your fault.
Cyber I can tell from your comment that you are an emotionally charged female upnd supporter. If you are used to opening your legs for job, not every one is like u
I appreciate the dedication of job by the president and to urged us the importance of maintaining good hiegyn and to stand a vigilant to fight against cholera.