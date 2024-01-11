In a commendable gesture of recognition for their dedication and commitment during the cholera outbreak, President Hakainde Hichilema has extended permanent employment offers to two female volunteer nurses serving at the National Cholera Centre at Lusaka’s Heroes Stadium.

During his visit to the Cholera Centre, President Hichilema expressed appreciation for the selfless service of Mary Mwanza, 54, and Christine Tembo, 29. Despite the option to stay at home and lament unemployment, the two nurses chose to respond to the disaster by volunteering at the frontline of the cholera response.

President Hichilema acknowledged their commitment to duty and, as a testament to their exemplary service, offered both Mary Mwanza and Christine Tembo permanent employment in the civil service. The President’s decision underscores the value placed on the dedication of individuals contributing to the nation’s well-being during challenging times.

Mary Mwanza, a former marketeer, expressed her gratitude to President Hichilema for the unexpected job offer. She took the opportunity to encourage young people to stay focused in life, emphasizing the importance of responding positively to crises.

In a similar sentiment, Christine Tembo echoed the appreciation for the President’s gesture, emphasizing the need for citizens to remain focused and dedicated in their endeavors.

During the visit to Heroes Stadium, President Hichilema urged fellow Zambians to take decisive action in the collective effort to eradicate cholera. Acknowledging that some government measures might be challenging, he stressed their necessity for disease eradication.

President Hichilema conveyed sincere condolences to families who have lost loved ones to the cholera pandemic and extended goodwill wishes for a quick recovery to patients admitted across the country. He paid tribute to frontline health personnel for their tireless and courageous efforts in saving lives.

Expressing gratitude, the President also acknowledged the support of various local and international partners joining forces to combat cholera. He emphasized the importance of maintaining good hygiene practices at the personal and household levels and called for collective cooperation in the ongoing fight against cholera.

President Hakainde Hichilema urged citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate in the battle against cholera, emphasizing the severity and lethality of the disease.