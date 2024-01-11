President Hakainde Hichilema has appealed to Zambians to show respect to investors, emphasizing their crucial role in bringing investment, creating jobs, and fostering economic growth. Speaking at the commissioning of the US$80 million upgraded plant at Zambian Breweries in Lusaka, President Hichilema expressed his government’s commitment to attracting more investment for job creation and economic development.

The President decried the unfair characterization of investors as imperialists by some politicians, emphasizing that such negative labels undermine the collaborative efforts required to grow the economy. He highlighted the essential role played by investors in partnering with the government and acknowledged their contribution to job creation and economic growth.

President Hichilema thanked Zambian Breweries for supporting thousands of cassava farmers in Luapula Province through its outgrower scheme. He commended the extension services provided by the company, noting their positive impact on boosting the capacity of small-scale farmers.

At the commissioning ceremony, President Hichilema reiterated his administration’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment in Zambia. He called for strong partnerships between the private sector and the government, emphasizing the need for mutually beneficial business arrangements that contribute to economic growth and job creation.

The Head of State stressed that economic growth is closely linked to encouraging investments through prudent policies. He highlighted the significant role of investments in providing business opportunities and jobs for small and medium enterprises.

Zambian Breweries PLC Country Director, Michelle Kilpin, informed President Hichilema that the newly expanded plant will double the company’s production capacity. She expressed the company’s commitment to investing further and contributing to the country’s economic growth. Kilpin revealed that over 2000 small-scale farmers will benefit from the plant’s expansion through the supply of cassava and sorghum.

Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata echoed the sentiment, stating that the commissioning of the Zambian Breweries expanded plant will positively impact the country’s economic landscape. She highlighted Zambian Breweries’ significant role in the region and emphasized the economic benefits of the plant’s expansion.

The upgraded plant, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, is expected to reduce the company’s reliance on imports and explore opportunities for exports within the region. The commissioning ceremony marked a milestone in Zambia’s efforts to encourage investment and foster economic growth.