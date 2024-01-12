Chirundu District Administrative Officer Musonda Lunkuntwe has called for enhanced inter-sectoral coordination mechanism to prevent a cholera outbreak in the district.

Mr Lunkuntwe says the cholera response should be well coordinated to prevent the importation of cases from Lusaka and neighbouring Zimbabwe, where cholera cases have been recorded.

He maintains that the cholera response should be in line with the Ministry of Health’s guidelines in preventing and containing the waterborne disease in an event the district records cholera cases.

Mr Lunkuntwe, said this when he chaired an Ad Hoc Chirundu District Epidemic, Preparedness, Prevention, Control and Management Committee meeting today.

Mr Lunkuntwe, who is the Committee’s chairperson, has since implored the general public to observe and practice basic hygiene standards if the district is to prevent the outbreak of the waterborne disease.

And Chirundu District Health Director Herbert Luhanga has called for behavioral change among the general public if the current cholera outbreak is to be contained.

Dr. Luhanga explained that behavioral change is one of the easiest and cheapest interventions to employ yet the most effective in containing disease outbreaks like cholera.

The Chirundu District Health Director implored key stakeholders to take advantage of the prevailing situation unlike waiting for a full-fledged outbreak that can overwhelm the health system.

Earlier, Chirundu Town Council Senior Health Inspector Choolwe Siashose expressed disappointment with the uncaring behavior of some residents in disposing off of solid waste.

Mr Siashose said it was disheartening to note that most residents are unconcerned living in a filthy environment as they have left the duty of cleanliness to the local authority.

“ I appeals to residents, business owners, corporate entities and other key stakeholders to join hands with the council by actively participating in the weekly: Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Health” Campaign in order to prevent outbreaks of diarrhoea diseases and other waterborne diseases in our district, “ he said.

Mr Siashose remained Zambians to remember that “Cleanliness is next to Godliness”