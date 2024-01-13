A 24-year-old woman from Lusaka’s Ngombe compound, Violet Zulu, has been handed a seven-year prison sentence for terminating a 7-month pregnancy. The verdict was delivered by Lusaka Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya after Zulu admitted to the act, revealing that she used local herbs, commonly known as Muleza, for the abortion.
Appearing before the court, Violet Zulu confessed to taking matters into her own hands due to the alleged denial of responsibility by the man involved in the pregnancy. The court heard that she administered the local herbs to abort the 7-month-old pregnancy, a move that led to her legal predicament.
In delivering the sentence, Magistrate Mwenya emphasized the gravity of the offense and the need for an appropriate punishment to serve as a deterrent to potential offenders. The court’s decision reflects the legal stance on abortion in Zambia, where the termination of pregnancies is generally prohibited except when the life of the mother is in danger.
The case highlights the complexities surrounding issues of reproductive health, personal choices, and the legal framework governing such matters in the country. It also underscores the challenges faced by individuals, especially young women, when navigating the social and legal implications of unwanted pregnancies.
As the news of the sentencing circulates, it sparks discussions about the need for comprehensive sexual education, reproductive health services, and a supportive environment for individuals facing such dilemmas. Advocacy groups may use this case to draw attention to the broader societal issues and the importance of addressing them through both legal and social avenues.
The punishment is harsh and definitely reflects the gravity of the offense. However, my request is that authorities must investigate the activities of Mary Stopes and establish if they’re within the Law. Otherwise we’ll take this issue as the naked reality of inequality before the Zambian Law between the rich and the poor
this is very unfair ? what were the circumstances that drove her to this
She made need help and going to prison is not the solution
This just highlights the lack of empathy in our judges and magistrates
Very sad that the man who caused this remains free. Maybe Violet should have sued this person instead of destroying the baby and her own future.
Abortion is murder of an innocent, helpless baby. Am shocked that there are people who are defending this woman who murdered her own child! Sick
There are legal abortions she may be only semi literate and ill advised
and it is not murder if done in the prescibed time
@ The Watcher, quite a good number of Zambians believe that life begins at conception, but there are others that believe that it’s at birth. The Law allows abortion when recommended by a panel of 3 competent doctors. Mary Stopes, a Yankee NGO whose slogan is “motherhood by choice” conducts abortions without meeting this requirement of the Law and they get away with it. Had this lady sought their services she wouldn’t be in prison. The Zambian Law only works against the poor and that’s what we’re against.
I am a Christian and I don’t tolerate this abortion nansense. The sentence is very low. We are a Christian nation. Only married people should have sex.
Christian bollocks in name only
most on here will agree you have the morals of a compound dog
so zip it
It was murder, the sentence was lenient