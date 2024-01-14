Today’s Scripture

Kind words are like honey—sweet to the soul and healthy for the body.

Proverbs 16:24, NLT

Kind Words

Friend, when you say something kind to a friend, give a compliment to a coworker, tell your spouse that you love them, or encourage a neighbor, it can seem like a simple thing, no big deal. But those words have incredible power. Today’s Scripture says you can make someone healthier by speaking kind words. Just a simple compliment such as, “You did great on that presentation,” nourishes their soul. When you tell your spouse, “I love you. I’m blessed to have you in my life,” that’s not only going to make your relationship stronger, but it’s making your spouse more secure and confident. When you call a friend who’s down and say, “I’m thinking about you. I care about you. You mean the world to me,” that’s not just encouraging them; it’s bringing healing to their body.

Don’t miss opportunities to bring nourishment. The people around you need what you have. Your kind words and compliments can be what push them into their destiny and make them healthier and stronger. That’s how they are going to become all they were created to be.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You have given me the power of words to lift others up. All through the day help me to speak kind words, offer compliments, give encouragement, and lift up those around me. I believe that as I lift others, You will lift me. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”