In a candid assessment of the current state of Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL), the Board Chairperson, Emmanuel Hachipuka, expressed profound disappointment with the company’s condition, citing challenges in equipment, operations, and financial standing.

During a courtesy call on Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe, Mr. Hachipuka laid bare the grim reality facing Zambia Railways. He highlighted the urgent need for support from the provincial administration to resurrect the ailing locomotive company. According to him, the current state of affairs is unacceptable, especially considering that Zambia Railways, which once operated trains on a daily basis, can now manage only one train per week.

“It is unacceptable that the Zambia Railways that previously used to run a train on a daily basis can now only run one train in a week,” Mr. Hachipuka expressed, emphasizing the severity of the situation.

Lennox Shimwambwa, the Kabwe District Commissioner, echoed the sentiments of the Board Chair, emphasizing that the revitalization of Zambia Railways would instill hope in the people of Kabwe. The district, historically linked to the railways, has a vested interest in the success and resurgence of the locomotive company.

In response to the concerns raised by the Board Chair, Milner Mwanakampwe challenged the Zambia Railways Limited board to leverage the government’s decision to move bulky goods via rail. He expressed confidence in the potential for the railway sector to play a pivotal role in the transportation of goods, urging the board to seize this opportunity.

Furthermore, Mr. Mwanakampwe assured the board of the full support of the Provincial administration in their efforts to turn around the fortunes of Zambia Railways. The collaboration between the government and the provincial authorities is seen as crucial to overcoming the challenges facing the once-vibrant railway company.

As the board works towards revitalizing Zambia Railways, the hope is that strategic measures and collaborative efforts will lead to a significant improvement in the company’s equipment, operations, and financial stability, thereby restoring its status as a key player in the nation’s transportation infrastructure.