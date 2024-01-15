Government says it is providing all the three main meals to frontline workers and admitted cholera patients at the Heroes stadium in Lusaka.

Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana said social media reports that health personnel and admitted cholera patients are lacking food at the treatment centre are false.

Mr Kawana said to the contrary government has put in place measures which include providing a balanced diet to patients which has resulted in the reduction of new infections, deaths and more discharges in the recent days.

The PS said this when he visited the Heroes Stadium to check on the feeding programme of cholera patients at the treatment centre.

“There is so much food here, patients and frontline workers are being fed three times a day and five times a day for the children.

“There is food which is being prepared from here and that which is brought from outside from an outsourced caterer for over 1400 meals at every meal time.

“It is very disappointing to see someone come here and put up a show and state that people are starving,” he explained.

He further advised the general public to refrain from politicising the cholera situation in the country but instead work with the government to help fight the cholera epidemic and save lives.

And Mama Mwewa’s Kitchen’s proprietor, Florence Mwewa said she has been engaged to cater and provide meals for frontline workers and cholera patients at the treatment centre.

Mrs Mwewa noted that her catering company has been providing food at the centre three times a day to supplement the food that has already been cooked at the stadium.