Inspector General of Police Grapheal Musamba has assured the Chinese community in Zambia of their safety under the the police service.

And the Zambia Chinese Association has pledged continued support towards ensuring that Zambia remains a peaceful nation that allows investors to thrive.

The association has today donated assorted items worth K260,000 to the Zambia Police Service aimed at safeguarding the lives of men and women in uniform against cholera and reported cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Among the donated items include Chlorine, Soap, Wash bins, water purifiers, face masks and alcohol for medical purposes among others.

Speaking during the donation, Zambia China Association Executive President, Wu Ming said the Chinese Association in Zambia were concerned with the happenings in the country in terms of health, hence coming forward with the donation.

And Ming commended Zambia for creating an enabling environment for investors to thrive.

“We are members of the community in Zambia who are equally affected by what is happening in the country, and that is why we have decided to come on board with this donation as a supplement to what the government is doing in the prevention of Cholera and reported cases of COVID-19,” Ming said.

Ming said the Chinese community was concerned about their safety in the country, saying, the Chinese Association had a number of security concerns which they feel the Zambia Police can help in resolving.

“We remain hopeful that our relationship will continue to grow in 2024 and beyond and will create a platform in which we can engage Zambia as far as security is concerned,” Ming added.



Meanwhile, Zambia Police chief Grapheal Musamba says the Chinese community has nothing to worry about in terms of thier safety, adding that the police service will ensure that all foreign nations and investors in Zambia including the Chinese feel free to conduct their business.

Musamba also commended the Chinese Association for what he termed as a timely gesture.

“It is our hope and trust that we continue on this trajectory in order to create our relationships in increasing a peaceful and secure environment,” Musamba said, adding that Zambia remains open to further collaborations.