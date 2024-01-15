President Hakainde Hichilema has announced the successful sinking of boreholes across various constituencies in Lusaka. These efforts, undertaken in the President’s personal capacity, aim to address the critical need for safe and clean drinking water, particularly in the face of the ongoing cholera outbreak affecting some communities.

President Hichilema shared the positive progress in a statement, noting that boreholes have already been successfully sunk in key areas such as Kamulanga ward in Kabwata, Chinika ward in Kanyama, and Kalikiliki ward in Mtendere East, among others. The initiative is part of a broader commitment to safeguard the health, livelihoods, and prosperity of communities grappling with water-related challenges.

The announcement comes at a crucial time when parts of Lusaka are grappling with a cholera outbreak, and access to safe drinking water has been identified as a pivotal factor in curbing the spread of the waterborne disease. The sinking of boreholes aligns with President Hichilema’s pledge to actively contribute to the improvement of living conditions for citizens.

Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, President Hichilema emphasized, “This initiative is especially critical at a time when some of our communities are facing the cholera outbreak, partly due to a lack of safe and clean drinking water.”

Moreover, President Hichilema extended an open invitation to those willing to join the cause, calling for collective action to make a tangible difference in the lives of fellow citizens.