The nation is in mourning following the sad demise of Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha, the former Information and Broadcasting Services Minister in the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) government. The news of his passing was confirmed by both former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa and family spokesperson Alex Mapushi in separate interviews with ZNBC News yesterday.
Mrs. Mwanawasa, who is a first cousin to the late former Zambia Air Force Commander, expressed her grief, confirming that Lieutenant General Shikapwasha passed away at the Maina Soko Military Hospital Monday evening. She described him as a good man, emphasizing the profound loss the family is experiencing.
In a parallel interview, Mr. Mapushi, who also serves as the Lusaka Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, disclosed that the former Keembe Member of Parliament succumbed to acute abdominal secondary gunshot wounds at around 21:43hrs. He portrayed Lieutenant General Shikapwasha as a family pillar, uniting everyone and extending a helping hand to those in need.
“He was a person who united everyone and helped all those in need. The family will miss him a lot,” said Mr. Mapushi, reflecting on the significant role Lieutenant General Shikapwasha played within his family.
The late General Shikapwasha’s life took a tragic turn on Sunday when he was involved in a shooting incident at his residence in the Ibex Hill area of Lusaka. The incident prompted police investigations, leading to his admission to the Intensive Care Unit at the Maina Soko Military Hospital.
As the nation comes to terms with the loss of a seasoned politician and military figure, tributes pour in for Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha, remembering him for his contributions to the nation and his impact on the lives of those he touched.
Details regarding funeral arrangements and condolences from various political figures are expected to follow in the coming days as the nation mourns the passing of a distinguished public servant.
What a sad ending for such a great man both in structure and spirit. Go well.
A lot of speculation on his death. If you don’t know the details then know that you are not close to the family nor are you important enough. Us we already know what happened. Can you just mourn and respect the dead. The family will at the right time avail what led to the death. Until then stop speculating.
