The recent heavy downpour in Lusaka has wreaked havoc in the Garden House area, leaving over 100 families displaced as their houses succumbed to the rising floodwaters. Pit latrines have been inundated, and access roads transformed into waterways, hindering emergency vehicles from reaching the affected community.
Residents are grappling with the dire situation, with reports of pit latrine sewer mixing with stormwater and shallow wells becoming contaminated. Emergency services are struggling to navigate the flooded streets, compounding the challenges faced by residents in need of assistance.
One resident, Fromel Munyompe, voiced her concerns, emphasizing the urgency of finding a solution to the flood situation in the Garden House area. She pleaded with authorities to intervene promptly to prevent further deterioration of living conditions.
Moses Malizala, another resident, highlighted the extent of the crisis, stating that some individuals have been unable to leave their homes due to the severe flooding. He stressed the necessity of constructing drainage systems to mitigate the impact of floods in the area.
Kanyama Member of Parliament, Monty Chinkuli, has pledged to address the issue, noting that his office will engage with the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to find immediate solutions for the flood victims in the Garden House area. Recognizing the urgency of the matter, Mr. Chinkuli underscored the need for collaborative efforts to provide assistance and relief to those affected.
As the community grapples with the aftermath of the heavy rains, residents anxiously await the implementation of measures to alleviate their plight. Authorities are urged to act swiftly to not only provide immediate relief but also to explore long-term solutions to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Very sad.
This is a welcome development. Urban centres need area planning, mapping and relevant services. You can’t just build and then expect things to be okay. When you build over an area, the ground loses its capacity to soak most of the water coming from the roofs of the properties. That water needs proper furrows to enable it flow away. The lesson will be learned the hard way and that is also one way to learn.
Does this not all come down to poor planing permission by the city authorities
@Tikki.. The local authorities were powerless to do anything because cadres reigned supreme!
This situation happened last rainy season and the president opted as usual to go take selfies in areas of floods. His government did not do anything and 12 months later we are having cholera combined with covid. With the much celebrated CDF, there is nothing to show for. Next it will be Kanyama and Chilenje then the president will go there to take more pictures to show that he is working. Time to deal with these disasters is when it is not raining. We have the government that works on social media with nothing to show for on the ground. How many people have died out of negligence ever since this useless government took over power. There is negligence everywhere. I will not even start talking about Chingola.
Kci this has everything to do with the people, remember your people fill up the drainages with cabbage. They build anyhow and anywhere, when the government moves in to demolish those messed up unplanned structures you condemn the government instead of condemning the people responsible for these messed up structures don’t forget they also build ontop of drainages and even take land that is supposed to be for other neccessary utilities. You cannot even lay sewer system in these areas because people have taken every little space visible to the eye
Councils have become political battle grounds. They are afraid to control unplanned development lest they lose that “valuable” vote. And this the result.
Cholera, hunger,flooding, poor kwacha performance, unexplained deaths= hakaindes rule. It is god telling us he is not happy with our choice of Ieadershlp
