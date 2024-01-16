The recent heavy downpour in Lusaka has wreaked havoc in the Garden House area, leaving over 100 families displaced as their houses succumbed to the rising floodwaters. Pit latrines have been inundated, and access roads transformed into waterways, hindering emergency vehicles from reaching the affected community.

Residents are grappling with the dire situation, with reports of pit latrine sewer mixing with stormwater and shallow wells becoming contaminated. Emergency services are struggling to navigate the flooded streets, compounding the challenges faced by residents in need of assistance.

One resident, Fromel Munyompe, voiced her concerns, emphasizing the urgency of finding a solution to the flood situation in the Garden House area. She pleaded with authorities to intervene promptly to prevent further deterioration of living conditions.

Moses Malizala, another resident, highlighted the extent of the crisis, stating that some individuals have been unable to leave their homes due to the severe flooding. He stressed the necessity of constructing drainage systems to mitigate the impact of floods in the area.

Kanyama Member of Parliament, Monty Chinkuli, has pledged to address the issue, noting that his office will engage with the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to find immediate solutions for the flood victims in the Garden House area. Recognizing the urgency of the matter, Mr. Chinkuli underscored the need for collaborative efforts to provide assistance and relief to those affected.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of the heavy rains, residents anxiously await the implementation of measures to alleviate their plight. Authorities are urged to act swiftly to not only provide immediate relief but also to explore long-term solutions to prevent similar incidents in the future.