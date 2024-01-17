President Hakainde Hichilema has declared an official funeral for the late Ronnie Shikapwasha, former Information Minister, who passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024. The announcement was made by Patrick Kangwa, Secretary to the Cabinet.

Lieutenant-General Shikapwasha will be laid to rest this Saturday, January 20. The funeral service will be held at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross, followed by burial at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.

In addition to the official funeral, President Hichilema has declared January 20, 2024, as a day of national mourning to honor General Shikapwasha.

General Shikapwasha, aged 76, passed away following a shooting incident at his residence in Ibex Hill area. The Zambia Police Service is actively investigating the incident, which occurred on Sunday, January 14, 2024, between 17:00 and 18:00 hours. He was swiftly transported to Maina Soko Military Hospital where he later died.

Shikapwasha, who served in various Cabinet portfolios and as Keembe Member of Parliament during the MMD government, leaves behind a legacy of public service.

Police Public Relations Officer, Rae Hamoonga, urged the public to cooperate fully during the investigation, assuring that detectives are diligently working to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and analyze information. The police also encouraged anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

As the investigation progresses, the police commit to providing updates while maintaining open communication with the public, emphasizing the importance of allowing the process to unfold without premature conclusions or speculation.

The nation mourns the loss of a distinguished public figure, and all eyes are on the thorough investigation to shed light on the circumstances surrounding General Shikapwasha’s passing.