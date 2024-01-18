Livingstone Mayor Constance Nalishebo Muleabai has expressed deep concern over a growing trend observed in the city where mothers patronizing bars with their babies.

During engagements with bar owners and brewers in Simatobolo Ward, Mayor Muleabai uncovered alarming revelations about mothers frequenting bars, accompanied by their children, even during the day. The mayor emphasized that this trend not only hampers the productivity of women but also poses a threat to the future and upbringing of the children involved.

Mayor Muleabai urged women to reconsider their choices and proposed the possibility of enacting a by-law that would hold both parents allowing children in drinking places and bar owners accountable through prosecution.

Highlighting the importance of women redirecting their focus to more productive activities, Mayor Muleabai encouraged a return to traditional practices where women engaged in gardening and business ventures. Additionally, she pointed out the availability of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) empowerment component, offering grants and loans to women for life-changing opportunities.

The mayor’s plea serves as a call to action for the community to prioritize responsible parenting and productive activities, ensuring a healthier and more prosperous future for both women and children in Livingstone.