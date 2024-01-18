Zambia’s group F opener against D.R Congo last evening has drawn criticism from some local soccer fans.
A soccer fan of Matero, Mwaba Mbonsheye says it was disappointing to see Zambia being outplayed by D.R Congo in all fronts.
Mbonsheye says except for defender Stoppila Sunzu who put in his level best in the game, the rest of the players were mere passengers.
“ Vamene bana chaya game mailo sivinanisekeseko nangu pangono.” (The way Chipolopolo played last evening was not pleasing at all),” he said.
However, Chibulu Musonda, a soccer analyst said while Chipolopolo played poorly, let the country take a point and build on it.
Musonda, on his Face Book page says just one match, others already criticising the performance of the lads.
He also says the country should not forget that Grant qualified, “us to the Africa Cup after failing not once but three times.”
“In case some have forgotten this is the highest level in national team football on the continent with some of the best players on earth. “Am sure you all see what Yoane Wissa ( DR. Congo lead Striker) does for Brentford in the English Premier League week in and out.
Musonda reasoned that the Chipolopolo lacked real quality on the ball.
But, another Lusaka based soccer analyst Alfred Banda says the Grant tutored side should change their attitude to the game if they are to go beyond preliminaries.
Banda says the Chipolopolo would have lost last night’s group opener had it not been for experienced defender Sunzu who made notable clearances several times for Zambia last evening.
He advised the coach and the entire technical bench to ensure players should not only play for their personal stardom but for the country saying the AFCON finals requires seriousness and self-discipline on and off the pitch.
Banda says AFCON tournaments are not for personalities or popularities to win but teamwork and sacrifice.
He adds that the current Chipolopolo must learn from team work exhibited by the AFCON champions of 2012 who emerged winners against star studded sides like Egypt, Cameroon and Ivory Coast, then.
Banda adds that the poor display by the Chipolopolo in their first encounter at the AFCON 2024 should not be allowed to continue saying if they continue with the style of play like the one exhibited last evening, the national team will not go beyond the group stage.
In their group F opener, Zambia held D.R Congo one all while Morocco beat Tanzania 3-0 to lead the table.
In the next match on Sunday, Zambia will play against Tanzania, a game optimists say is a must win for the Chipolopolo to secure a place in the next round.
Criticise the f00lish incompetent government for this poor performance..how can team perform when country is full of cholera and other economic challenges. Gaza life is better than zambia under upnd
Instead of praising Zaire for putting a fantastic performance at tournament, you busy criticize an organized Zambian team.
Zaire has raised bar at AFCON, that’s what we call football. Hoo sorry you TikTok call it DRC.
@Kaizar Zulu
You chi colour too much
DRC Congo can easily be top of the group going by last night’s performance
Did people expect our team to outplay DRC? Come on! Let’s be realistic, DRC is a very strong team. I thought our team tried their best. People should not expect wonders from the team after 3 of absence. Good luck to our team.
After all the hype what a disappointment. If this performance is an indicator them we are not going very far in this tournament.
What an insipid performance! If I were a gun and shot those kind of limp bullets I would bend my barrell down in shame. Perhaps we should just be happy with the fact that the whole of COSAFA is at these finals except for Malawi Botswana and Madagascar. Namibia look like they will win their first afcon.
In Zambia people who watch football seem to have more ideas and tactics on how to win matches than the technical bench. Recently, quite a good number hinted that Avram should have retired Sunzu but after yesterday’s game, Sunzu is now a darling. Don’t try to be an expert on things you don’t understand. Don’t analyze games with a betting ticket in your hands.