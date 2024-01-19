Copperbelt Provincial Public Health Specialist, Christopher Dube, has raised an alarm about a surge in COVID-19 cases in the province, averaging 100 new cases daily. Dube revealed that the region has witnessed a significant number of health workers testing positive for the virus, prompting concerns about the potential for increased cases with changing weather conditions.

Dr. Dube emphasized the importance of maintaining COVID-19 preventive measures and cautioned the public against complacency. He highlighted the correlation between weather changes and a potential spike in cases, urging citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols.

Furthermore, Dr. Dube encouraged individuals displaying COVID-19 symptoms to seek prompt medical assistance to curb the spread of the virus. The surge in cases has raised concerns among health officials about the need for swift intervention to prevent a dual crisis of managing both COVID-19 and other health challenges.

In response to the escalating situation, the Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia has called on the government to reinforce COVID-19 health guidelines. Society President Kennedy Saini emphasized the urgency of action in light of recent revelations by the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO disclosed that actual COVID-19 levels might be twice as high as reported globally, with the risk of silent reinfections occurring without symptoms.

Saini underscored the need for proactive measures to mitigate the potential impact of the virus. The call for heightened vigilance aligns with concerns raised by the United Health and Allied Workers Union of Zambia President, Daniel Mwimbe. Mwimbe stressed the importance of quick intervention to prevent Zambia from handling two pandemics simultaneously.

As the Copperbelt Province grapples with an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, health authorities and organizations are rallying for collective efforts to curb the spread of the virus. The emphasis on adherence to health guidelines and early intervention reflects a coordinated approach to tackling the evolving challenges posed by the pandemic.