President Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to attend the Inauguration Ceremony of Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC- President -Elect Felix Tshisekedi.

Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe said President Hichilema accepted an invitation to travel to Kinshasa following the December 2023 Presidential, Legislative and Provincial Elections where the President-Elect of the DRC emerged victorious.

Mr. Haimbe said President Hichilema will in his capacity as Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation; join other regional Heads of State and Government at the Ceremony.

He said President Hichilema and other Heads of State will be showing solidarity and collective commitment to the consolidation of democracy through the holding of peaceful elections, among other tenets.

President Hichilema is scheduled to return to Zambia immediately after the ceremony.