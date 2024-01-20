Governing UPND Copperbelt Provincial Youth Chairperson Wallen Hinyama has declared that in 2024 constituencies will have no excuse if they under utilise constituency development Fund (CDF).

He said 2024 was a year for service delivery because the UPND administration has now settled in Government.

Mr. Hinyama challenged constituencies to effectively utilise constituency development Fund (CDF) this year in order to foster development.

“For us 2024 is a year where we need to deliver development to the people of Zambia. There will be no excuse, the Government and as the party in power we have settled. Think the most important thing now is service delivery to our people,” Mr. Hinyama said.

He told Radio Icengelo News in Ndola that CDF committees and Ward Development Committees must execute their duties diligently for people to see meaningful development.

“We want to see that people mandated to preside over the CDF do the right thing for the country because money has come to people’s door steps. Money is no longer in Lusaka. As leadership in the province we want to continue with our programme of going round all the 22 constituencies on the Copperbelt to enlighten our people on CDF,” Mr. Hinyama said.

Mr. Hinyama was speaking after attending the CDF handover ceremony at which over 700 people benefited from Chifubu Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for 2023 as grants, loans and farming inputs valued at over K5.2 Million.