The Ministry of Information and Media has revealed that the proposed Self-Regulation Bill for Journalists is currently in the drafting stage at the Ministry of Justice. Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana emphasized the government’s commitment to establishing a regulatory framework for journalists, aligning their professional standards with other regulated professions such as lawyers, medical doctors, and public relations practitioners.

Speaking in Lusaka, Mr. Kawana addressed the importance of having a regulatory body for journalists, underscoring the need for accountability and responsible journalism. He stated, “It is the Government’s desire for a regulatory body for Journalists to align with other regulated professions like Lawyers, Medical Doctors, and Public Relations Practitioners.”

The update on the progress of the Self-Regulation Bill for Journalists was provided during a meeting between the Ministry of Information and Media and the Media Liaison Committee. The committee, led by Chairperson Ernest Chanda, engaged with Mr. Kawana to gain insights into the status of the bill.

During the meeting, Mr. Chanda urged the government to expedite the process of enacting the Self-Regulation Bill into law. He emphasized the importance of concluding a process that commenced in 2019, urging swift action to bring about the necessary regulatory framework for journalists.

In response to Mr. Chanda’s plea, Mr. Kawana reinforced the government’s commitment to the cause and called on the media to be both patriotic and responsible in their reporting.