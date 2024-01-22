In response to growing concerns over the alarming rate of gun ownership and related incidents, President Hakainde Hichilema has issued a directive to the Ministry of Home Affairs to urgently review the issuance of gun licenses.

The President emphasized the need for Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, and other relevant authorities to treat this matter with utmost urgency.

The Head of State said the rate at which people are in possession of guns is alarming.

President Hichilema made the remarks during the church service for the late Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha held at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka.

President Hichilema said if not addressed urgently more lives may be lost.

He explained that the directive has nothing to do with the death of the late Shikapwasha but that he has noticed the trend is becoming worse.

“ Let me take this opportunity and direct Mr Mwimbu to review the act of issuing gun shots. I have heard and seen this happen so many times these days. But this has to stop,” President Hichilema noted.

Mr Hichilema further observed that he has seen people attending parties with firearms and wonders why they carry them.

President Hichilema said relevant authorities should relook at the permits and processes of who should own a gun and why.

He noted that people use money to buy bullets instead of fertilizer or seed.

“ Why should they use their money to buy bullets instead of investing in fertilizer or seed? Once you buy these things at least you are guaranteed food. But why bullets,” the President said.

President Hichilema further added that it is high time that people feel safe in their country and not to live in fear.