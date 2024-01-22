In response to growing concerns over the alarming rate of gun ownership and related incidents, President Hakainde Hichilema has issued a directive to the Ministry of Home Affairs to urgently review the issuance of gun licenses.
The President emphasized the need for Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, and other relevant authorities to treat this matter with utmost urgency.
The Head of State said the rate at which people are in possession of guns is alarming.
President Hichilema made the remarks during the church service for the late Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha held at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka.
President Hichilema said if not addressed urgently more lives may be lost.
He explained that the directive has nothing to do with the death of the late Shikapwasha but that he has noticed the trend is becoming worse.
“ Let me take this opportunity and direct Mr Mwimbu to review the act of issuing gun shots. I have heard and seen this happen so many times these days. But this has to stop,” President Hichilema noted.
Mr Hichilema further observed that he has seen people attending parties with firearms and wonders why they carry them.
President Hichilema said relevant authorities should relook at the permits and processes of who should own a gun and why.
He noted that people use money to buy bullets instead of fertilizer or seed.
“ Why should they use their money to buy bullets instead of investing in fertilizer or seed? Once you buy these things at least you are guaranteed food. But why bullets,” the President said.
President Hichilema further added that it is high time that people feel safe in their country and not to live in fear.
I think the current Law on firearms is adequate. Those of us that have undergone the process think that it should even be relaxed. However, just like many other Laws, the challenge is professionalism by enforcement agencies. Officers in the armoury aren’t in the passage of cash, so the only way they can make a bit of money is through quick facilitation of guns sale. When you’ve money, they’re the ones that even entice you to own a firearm. They even act as agents for those selling. After all their colleagues in other departments make money everyday. The President needs to understand these things
The gun laws are indeed adequate. The problem in this matter was not the gun finding itself in the wrong person due to relaxed gun laws in the country, but the mindset of the wife who took a shotgun and pulled the trigger. {MHSRP} he gave his service to the nation.
This directive by HH is just a talking point at the funeral and it appears no one had prepared a better speech for HH on what to say about the Late Lieutenant General.
Why should always want to change the law each time something happens. It’s not the laws that are weak, it’s the enforcement that lacks. As for the for the unfortunate incident involving our late General… it’s not like the General got this gun yesterday…. he’s been a soldier…a top one at that.
The president should stop acting on impulse… better for him to simply console the family.
