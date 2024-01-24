A 50 year old man has drowned in Lusangazi river after a heavy downpour as he was going to chase monkeys in his field in Chief Sinadambwe in Siavonga district.

Sinadambwe ward Councilor who is the uncle to the deceased Ostern Hamunyongwa confirmed the development to ZANIS.

The deceased has been identified as Obbie Chipeka of Hameja village who met his fate around 06:00 yesterday, as he attempted to cross Lusangazi River on his way to the field which was being encroached by monkeys.

Mr. Hamunyongwa has called on Sinadambwe and Siavonga residents to avoid crossing rivers after heavy rains to avoid further loose of life.

The civic leader disclosed that the body of the deceased has not yet been retrieved as a search has been instituted.

” My Nephew met his fate yesterday around 06:00 on his way to the field to chase monkeys after a heavy downpour, unfortunately he drowned as he was crossing Lusangazi river, the body has not yet been found as we still searching,” said Mr Hamunyongwa.

Meanwhile, Sianyoolo Headman Fred Hamoonga in Chief Sinadambwe has described the death of Hameja village headman as a great a loss to the family and the Chiefdom.