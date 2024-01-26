Friday, January 26, 2024
Rural News

Black Mamba Kills Nyau

By Chief Editor
Nyau dancers or Gule wa Mukulu perform at the Kulamba traditional ceremony in Katete

A 22-year-old man who is also a member of the Gulewamkulu traditional dance group, has died after being bitten by a black mamba.

The group was attempting to tame the snake at their secret place called Dambwe in Chipangali District.

Joseph Lungu, 22, of Pemba village in Chief Chikuwe’s area, died around 06:00 hours on Wednesday when the Gulewamkulu members were preparing to perform.

The father of the deceased, Thomson Lungu, said he was informed about the incident around 10 hours when his son had already died.

Mr. Lungu said his son was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mzeyi Health Centre.

He expressed sadness, noting that other members of the Gulewamkulu decided to treat his son at their shrine without informing his family members and delayed taking him to the hospital.

The incident has occurred barely four weeks after another dancer died while performing on Christmas Day when he inserted his head into a loop of a mosquito net that was tied to a pole.
[ZNBC]

