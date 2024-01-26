An NGO called Medicines Research and Access Platform (MedRap) wants stakeholders to ensure that the cholera outbreak does not hinder the provision of other health services.

MedRap Executive Director Liyoka Liyoka has observed that the cholera outbreak has the potential to negatively impact access to and utilisation of facility delivery, antenatal care, HIV care, cancer screening and treatment in health facilities.

Mr Liyoka said the cholera outbreak is straining the healthcare system and exposing vulnerabilities in sanitation and hygiene infrastructure.

“The Medicines Research and Access Platform (MedRap) has noted with concern that the persistence of the cholera outbreak continues to impact the country, placing additional strain on communities and healthcare facilities. The cholera outbreak has rapidly gained momentum in the country placing an immense strain on the healthcare system and exposing vulnerabilities in sanitation and hygiene infrastructure. We have observed that inadequate access to clean water and sanitation facilities, and overcrowded living conditions, prevalent in many urban areas, exacerbate the risk of transmission,” he stated.

“The Government through the Ministry of Health and other government and non-government actors have put in place various interventions to respond to the surging cases of Cholera, as this is an emergency. The outbreak has, however, affected the provision of other healthcare services such as sexual reproductive health (SRH).

For instance, the cholera outbreak has resulted in barriers to SRH uptake owing to travel restrictions, and fear of infection among the members of the public. There are also barriers on the supply side such as lack of open facilities, workers, commodities, and services,” Mr. Liyoka added.

