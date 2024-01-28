We are in a serious economic crisis, the Kwacha is free flowing, the fuel price is high, mealie meal prices are high, and the cost of living is generally in its extreme. What has happened to the promises he made below to the people? He needs to come out in the open and give the country direction on the way forward on this economic crisis. What is the way forward Hakainde Hichilema? The kwacha has hit K27 against the US dollar.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party