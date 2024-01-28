Sunday, January 28, 2024
We are in an economic crisis – Fred Mmembe

By Chief Editor
We are in a serious economic crisis, the Kwacha is free flowing, the fuel price is high, mealie meal prices are high, and the cost of living is generally in its extreme. What has happened to the promises he made below to the people? He needs to come out in the open and give the country direction on the way forward on this economic crisis. What is the way forward Hakainde Hichilema? The kwacha has hit K27 against the US dollar.

Fred M’membe
President of Socialist Party

  1. Fred Mmembe please…you sound like you want things to improve in Zambia but in the actual sense you’re celebrating….we know you Politicians….same as to what HH used to do while in Opposition…..HH wanted things to get worse because he wanted Zambians to vote out PF

  3. Disappointing indeed Mr Mmembe
    Some of us already knew that Zambia was in an economic crisis for the last 12 years
    Evidently you are not the person to take us out of the quagmire as your level of perception is very poor

